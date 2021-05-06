Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Portland General Electric (POR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR):

4/27/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

4/27/2021 – Portland General Electric had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/26/2021 – Portland General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Portland General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/7/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

3/22/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2021 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

3/9/2021 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after buying an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after buying an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.