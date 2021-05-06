Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

