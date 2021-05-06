Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 938,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Replimune Group makes up 1.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $28,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,249 shares of company stock worth $3,250,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 9,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,831. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

