Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,021. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

