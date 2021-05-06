Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

FSLY traded down $14.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 659,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

