Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 260,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,855,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

