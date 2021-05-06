Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,386. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.