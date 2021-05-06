Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $262,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,883. The firm has a market cap of $208.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

