Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 365 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

ARKW stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.54. 302,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,209. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07.

