Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

RM traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 85,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $462.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

