Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

RM stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. 1,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $444.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.