Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 13,882 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. The company has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

