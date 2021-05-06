Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $974,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

