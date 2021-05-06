Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.32. 67,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,861. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.74 and a 200 day moving average of $257.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

