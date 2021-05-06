Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.47. 167,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

