Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,373.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,213.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,936.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.