Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,486 shares of company stock worth $37,341,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

