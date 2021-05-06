Redfin’s (RDFN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

