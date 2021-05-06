Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $366.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 14807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 333.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £878.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.