ReddCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $214.24 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,128.27 or 1.00160640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00730475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $768.89 or 0.01348055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.18 or 0.00342195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.00193784 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005309 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

