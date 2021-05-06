Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $42.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

