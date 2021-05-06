Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. The firm has a market cap of $396.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 39.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

