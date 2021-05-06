Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro (B4B3)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Metro (ETR: B4B3):

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($12.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. Metro AG has a 12 month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

