Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

