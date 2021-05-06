Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $23,440.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $23,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

RDI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

