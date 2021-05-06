Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 120.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 55,015 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.13 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

