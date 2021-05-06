Rayonier Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,367 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,042% compared to the typical volume of 139 call options.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.