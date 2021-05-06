Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

Shares of RYAM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 1,454,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,479. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 3.88.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

