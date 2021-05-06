Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

RYAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,479. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 151,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 110,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

