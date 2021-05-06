Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXB. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.13.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$654.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

