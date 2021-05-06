Raymond James Reiterates “C$21.00” Price Target for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) has been assigned a C$21.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

Shares of ADN traded down C$1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm has a market cap of C$335.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$12.85 and a 12 month high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

