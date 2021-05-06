Raymond James Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a $40.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.