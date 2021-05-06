Raymond James Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.05.

UNP traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $225.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.20. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

