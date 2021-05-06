Raymond James Raises goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to $156.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.

EHMEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $119.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

