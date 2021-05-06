Raymond James Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $68.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $797.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,747 shares of company stock worth $9,602,286.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

