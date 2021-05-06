Raymond James Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

PROF opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

