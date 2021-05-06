Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSY. Cormark lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.00.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$151.99 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$38.83 and a 12-month high of C$157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 over the last three months.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

