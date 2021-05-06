Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $572.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.93 million to $675.08 million. Range Resources reported sales of $376.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 159,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

