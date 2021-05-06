Ragnarok (RAGNA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $12,186.04 and approximately $32.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

