Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

