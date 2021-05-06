Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QUOT. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,550 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

