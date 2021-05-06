QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 7.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.63. 52,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,204,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $92,895,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

