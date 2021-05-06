Quantis Network Hits Market Cap of $22,622.88 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $22,622.88 and $973.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00075145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00276097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.25 or 0.01175568 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.57 or 0.00768012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,719.31 or 0.99779638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.