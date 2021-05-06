QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.39. 258,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.