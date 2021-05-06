Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,213.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,936.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

