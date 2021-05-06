Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRPT. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,581.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.