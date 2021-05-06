Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

