Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBT. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

CBT stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

