Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

NYSE:AEM opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

