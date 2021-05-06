Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $145.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

